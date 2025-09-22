Honor Flight leaves from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 1st time

W.P.A.F.B. — It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip for men and women who served our country.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the first Honor Flight left from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Honor Flight started here in Dayton just 20 years ago. It has grown nationally to over 130 chapters.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that over 3,000 people showed up to welcome them back home. Tears were flowing from many of the faces of veterans and from their friends and families.

Bill Ivory is a Vietnam veteran. He shared his Honor Flight experience.

“It’s really tear-jerking, you know, when you get to Washington and all those people are there waiting on you.” He told Patterson.

Ivory said that he wants every veteran to go so they know what it’s like.

“Just the experience, the friendship everybody gives you, and all the thank yous.”

Patterson also spoke with Deputy Commander Matthew Muha, Deputy Commander for the 445th Airlift Wing.

He said that the process took a little over a year and is called “Operation Honor.”

Deputy Commander Muha also shared a story about his father-in-law, who served in Vietnam.

“The day he came back, he changed out of his uniform in the airport, rode in a taxi home, and I remember he told the taxi driver, ‘Yeah, I just came home from Vietnam.’ And the taxi driver said, ‘So what?’” he told Patterson.

But thanks to Honor Flight, he felt proud of his service.

“He actually shared with my wife last night that it was really for the first time that he was very proud of his service,” said Muha. “Seeing the thanks that he was receiving.”

Patterson also spoke with an Honor Flight volunteer.

Glen Greet was there 20 years ago for the first Honor Flight.

“There were six airmen there for the first time,” he said.

Greet said to see it last 20 years and set a record number is heartwarming.

“None of these guys were treated well when they came home. So, it’s a little it’s a little long in waiting, but hopefully we’re going to show them how the community cares about it,” said Greet.

Patterson reports that they are already planning next year’s honor flights.

They will begin to open it up to veterans beyond Vietnam from the recent wars soon.

