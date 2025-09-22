Family wants murder charges for man accused of stabbing, killing 46-year-old

RIVERSIDE — A man police said stabbed and killed a Riverside man appeared in court Monday.

Zachary Fugate was charged with two counts of felonious assault, not murder.

Court records allege Fugate attacked Jason Gau with a butterfly knife on the front porch of his home on Derwent Drive on Friday.

Gau was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen.

His family members said his longtime friend, Dougie Jackson, put pressure on his wounds until police and medics arrived.

“If it wasn’t for Dougie Jackson, we wouldn’t have had a chance to say goodbye,” Tonya Kelsey, Gau’s sister, said.

Kelsey said he was rushed to the hospital.

“They were going to try and do surgery in the morning ... the only thing holding him together was surgical tape,” she said.

Sunday night family decided to remove Gau from life support.

His family and friends said the loss they feel is deep.

“Once you were his friend, you were his family,” Tammy Shope, a longtime friend, said.

“He was very protective,” Angela Wilcox, Gau’s sister, said.

Loved ones said they want to see Fugate charged with murder.

“We want justice for Jason,” Wilcox said.

Family said Gau’s 47th birthday would have been on Wednesday, and they plan to host a balloon release in his honor.

