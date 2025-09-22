President and CEO of Dayton Better Business Bureau dies

DAYTON — John North, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

North, who has held the position of president and CEO since 2007, died on Saturday, the bureau announced on Monday.

“He led the organization with vision, compassion and an unwavering dedication to advancing marketplace trust,” a spokesperson for the BBB said.

TRENDING STORIES:

North was a Dayton native and graduated from Wright State University with an undergraduate degree in Social and Industrial Communication and a Master’s in Public Administration.

He served as the past chair of the Alliance of Executives and the honorary co-chair of the 2002 Annual Peace Bridge Celebration. In addition to that, he was a past member of the United Way of Greater Dayton Area Board of Trustees and Campaign Cabinet and served as a member of the Human Services Levy Campaign Cabinet.

North also previously served on the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) board, as well as the Solvita board.

In the nationwide BBB system, North served as a member of the Board Operating Committee (BOC), the Audit and Compliance Committee, and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus Excellence Committee. He also served as the chair of the Training and Development Committee.

“John North was more than a leader… he was a trusted friend, mentor and a tireless advocate for doing business the right way. His vision and unwavering commitment to ethics have left a lasting mark on our business community and will continue to guide us for years to come," Maha Kashani, BBB board of director’s chair, said in a statement.

Chrisy Mauch, Vice President of Operations, has been appointed to oversee the organization as it goes through this transition.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group