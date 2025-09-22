22-year-old lawn care worker killed over grass clippings argument; Lawyer claims self-defense

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing a landscaper during an argument over grass clippings appeared in court on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court and spoke to the suspect’s lawyer LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Travis Jackson pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder, and then received a seven-figure bond.

>>RELATED: Lawn care company identifies 22-year-old employee shot, killed in argument over grass clippings

Jackson was at his home along Indiana Avenue last Thursday.

Dunham’s Lawn Care and Landscaping identified the victim as Tanner Staggs, 22. He was working on landscaping at a neighbor’s house at the time.

Tanner Staggs (Dunham's Lawn Care LLC)

There was a conversation that became aggressive, then turned violent.

Police said it ended with Jackson shooting and killing Staggs.

His lawyer, Anthony VanNoy, said they believe this is a case of self-defense.

“They used the term ”argument" about certain things, but the reality was it was a conversation, and he requested them to do something. And then the next thing you know, he’s being assaulted by an individual who he had no beef with at all,” VanNoy said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group