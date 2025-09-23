Member of Thug Riders gang looks to change plea on organized crime charges

DAYTON — Another member of a violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation is looking to change his plea.
Brandon Fisher, known as “Road Runner” in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, filed an intent to change his plea last week, according to federal court documents reviewed by News Center 7.
The hearing was set to take place on Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Peter Silvain Jr.
Fisher would be the fifth member of the 14 originally arrested and charged in June 2024 to change his plea, or plead guilty.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Justin Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, but hasn’t been sentenced.
Cody Hughes filed a motion for a change of plea hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to court documents.
Michael Seth Henry pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Matthew Hawkins also pleaded guilty earlier this year. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
The trial for the other 10 members is currently set for October.
The Thug Riders are accused of making money off organized crime and of committing violent crimes to support their illegal business and intimidate others.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
