Local

Two more members of Thug Riders gang seek to enter guilty pleas on organized crime charges

By WHIO Staff
Thug Rider Plea Agreements Justin Baker and Cody Hughes (SOURCE: US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two more members of a violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation are seeking to admit their guilt to charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Justin Baker, known as Wild Boy in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, filed an intent to enter a guilty plea to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering, according to federal court documents reviewed by News Center 7.

>>RELATED: Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges

Baker’s change of plea was recommended to be accepted and now awaits full approval by the district court judge.

Baker was one of only two members of the gang who was released from federal custody the day after the arrests in June 2024.

Additionally lawyers for Cody Hughes, known as Tater, filed a motion for a change of plea hearing earlier this month, according to court records.

A hearing on Hughes plea agreement has not been scheduled and has not yet been recommended for approval, according to court documents.

Baker and Hughes would be the third and fourth members of the 14 originally arrested and charged in June 2024 as part of a federal organized crime investigation into the motorcycle gang.

Michael Seth Henry, known an Brutal, pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

>>RELATED: Motorcycle gang member learns punishment for involvement in organized crime

Matthew Hawkins, known as Hawk, also pleaded guilty earlier this year. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

>>RELATED: Thug Riders member facing organized crime charges enters plea

TRENDING STORIES:

The trial for the other 10 members is currently set for October.

0 of 32

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read