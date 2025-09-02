Local

Large police response called to Sunoco gas station after reported shooting

By WHIO Staff
DAYTON — A shooting has been reported at a Dayton gas station.

The shooting was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Third Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial reports indicate the shooting was at a Sunoco gas station.

No additional details were initially made available.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

