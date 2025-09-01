Man dies after being trapped underneath lawnmower in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man died after being trapped underneath a lawnmower in Darke County on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received reports of a man trapped under a lawnmower down a steep ditch near the intersection of Coletown-Lightsville Road and Zumbrum Road around 12:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Michael Roth, 67, of Union City, was mowing the side ditch when his Toro lawnmower lost traction and began sliding, the spokesperson said.

The lawnmower overturned and landed on Roth, pinning him at the bottom of the ditch.

It is unclear how long Roth was trapped under the lawnmower before he was found, the spokesperson said.

Roth died as a result of this accident.

The Darke County Coroner’s investigator and the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team were called to the scene for further investgation.

