Police: College student accused of hiding dead baby inside closet in trash bag

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A University of Kentucky student is accused of hiding a dead baby inside a trash bag in a closet, according to Kentucky TV stations WKYT and WTVQ.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

21-year-old Laken Snelling was arrested and charged Sunday with concealing the birth of an infant, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Snelling was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center, WTVQ reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lexington police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant on Park Avenue on Wednesday, according to both TV stations.

The infant was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The arrest citation obtained by WKYT indicates that the baby’s body was located inside a closet in a trash bag.

Authorities identified Snelling as the mother of the infant.

A University of Kentucky spokesperson confirmed to WKYT that Snelling is a senior at the university and is enrolled in classes.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the infant’s cause of death.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group