Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Miami Valley

SPRINGBORO — A small earthquake was recorded in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the northwest portion of Springboro, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS map shows it was reported in the area of Clearcreek Franklin Road and Pennyroyal Road.

It was recorded around 11:09 a.m.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded as 12.3 km, which is about 7.6 miles.

