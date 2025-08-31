Off-duty Ohio police officer dies in golf cart crash

JACKSON COUNTY — An off-duty police officer died in a golf cart crash in Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened around 2 a.m. in Jackson County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

State troopers identified the 25-year-old man as Matthew Juniper.

The Wellston Police Department wrote in a social media post that he joined the department in 2021.

“Matt was truly one of a kind, everything you would want in a police officer and more,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a registered golf cart was hit behind a 2014 Hyundai in Jackson County. The golf cart went off the road and hit a tree while the Hyundai came to a stop, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Juniper was a passenger on the golf cart. Medics took him to a hospital where he died, WBNS said.

“Compassionate and fair, hard-working and dedicated to his craft, fun to work with, and a joy to be around,” the department said on Facebook. “Matt will be greatly missed by everyone on our team and in our community.”

The golf cart driver was airlifted to a West Virginia hospital.

OSHP said the Hyundai driver, a juvenile, had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group