63-year-old woman killed after car hits grocery store

FLORENCE, KY — A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by a car that then crashed into a grocery store in Northern Kentucky.

Officers and medics responded to reports of a crash around 5:01 p.m. on Saturday in Florence, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Florence Police identified the victim as Fatuma Ali, 63.

When crews arrived, they found a gray Toyota Camry lodged inside Yasmin Halal Market.

Florence Police said that the driver accelerated forward, hitting the victim, before stopping inside the business.

Ali was pronounced dead before medics arrived, WCPO reports.

Police said that the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

