45-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Northern Miami Valley

MERCER COUNTY — A man is dead following a crash in Mercer County late Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dispatchers received 911 calls around 5:25 p.m. of a crash on U.S. 127 and State Route 274, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

The man has been identified as Timothy Betts, 45, from Ada.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 2010 Ford truck was traveling south on U.S. 127. The driver, Roger Brockman, 70, tried to turn right on State Route 274.

Betts was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson. He tried to “pass several cars in a clearly marked no passing zone,” and hit the truck as it was making the right turn, the sheriff’s office said. Betts was ejected from the motorcycle and was also not wearing a helmet.

Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he died.

Sheriff Timmerman said this was the fourth deadly crash in Mercer County in 2025.

The crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group