Area man dies after falling around 40 feet from Red River Gorge

KENTUCKY — The hiker who died after falling around 40 feet at Red River Gorge over the weekend has been identified as a man from Mason.

Cameron Smoot, 24, was identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office in Lexington, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Smoot died from “multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall from height,” according to the coroner’s report/

His death is being investigated as an accident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, first responders were called to Whittleton Arch at the Red River Gorge around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Initial reports indicated that a male had fallen about 40 feet from the top of Whittleton Arch to the rocks below.

Rescue crews found the hiker, later identified as Smoot, alert and oriented, but in critical condition, Powell County Search and Rescue.

Several rescue crews and fire personnel helped Powell County Emergency Medical Services expedite the carry-out process.

Smoot was flown to the UK Hospital, where he later died.

