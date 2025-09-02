Hiker dies after falling around 40 feet at Red River Gorge

KENTUCKY — A hiker died after falling around 40 feet at Red River Gorge over the weekend, according to a social media post by Powell County Search and Rescue.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Powell County first responders were called to Whittleton Arch at the Red River Gorge.

Initial reports indicated that a male had fallen about 40 feet from the top of Whittleton Arch to the rocks below.

Rescue crews found the hiker alert and oriented, but in critical condition, according to the post.

Several rescue crews and fire personnel helped Powell County Emergency Medical Services expedite the carry-out process.

The hiker was flown to the UK Hospital, where he later died, according to the post.

Powell County Search and Rescue reminds those who are out at the Gorge to use caution, especially when they are at elevated heights.

“It has been and will continue to be a perfect weekend for hitting the trails and enjoying everything the Gorge has to offer, but please be careful! What may usually be a simple slip can be life-threatening when at height. Stay vigilante of the ground around you and be sure to always stay a safe distance from the edge,” the post read.

