4-year-old identified as child killed in golf cart crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has identified the juvenile killed in a golf cart crash over the weekend.

Sayla Wray, 4, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred in the 500 block of Converse Road around 11:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that four juveniles, including Wray, were in a golf cart on the roadway when it veered off the right side and overturned.

A 13-year-old was driving the golf cart. Wray, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, were the passengers, according to the sheriff’s office.

All four juveniles were ejected from the golf cart during the crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The driver and two other juveniles were treated and released to their families on scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

