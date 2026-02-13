Driver leaves scene after hitting man, 2 cars in Dayton neighborhood, police say

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton on Thursday night.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported in the 2100 block of Kipling Drive before 8 p.m.
A vehicle was going north on Kipling Drive when it hit a 47-year-old man in the roadway near the intersection of St. James Avenue, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police.
The vehicle continued going north on Kipling Drive. The driver reportedly lost control and hit a white Ford E-350 that was pulling into the road from the eastside curb and a tan Chevrolet Spark that was parked on the westside curb.
Police said the vehicle then failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law.
The 47-year-old man who was hit was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
