Man charged after fight outside Kettering bar escalates to shooting, 1 person injured

KETTERING — A man is facing charges after a fight outside a local bar escalated to a shooting, leaving one person injured.

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A person’s arm was grazed by gunfire in the parking lot of Sure Shots located at 3121 E Dorothy Ln in Kettering on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the Kettering Police Department.

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The person was treated and released at the scene by medics, according to the spokesperson.

According to police, the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation inside the bar.

The involved parties eventually went outside to the parking lot, where the shooting took place.

Kenneth Vitale Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor approved charges for Felonious Assault (2nd-degree felony), Illegal Possession of Firearm in Liquor Permit Premises (fifth-degree felony), two counts of Aggravated Menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), and Using Weapons while Intoxicated (first-degree misdemeanor).

The shooting remains under investigation.

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