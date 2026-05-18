Local police department reports uptick in card skimmers

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department issued a warning after a reported increase in EBT fraud and card skimming devices.

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Thieves use hidden “skimmer” devices to steal card information and PINs, allowing unauthorized purchases or withdrawals from accounts, the police department said.

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Many victims reported discovering the fraudulent purchases shortly after using their cards.

DPD encouraged people to take the following precautions:

If anything appears loose, damaged, or unusual on a card reader, do not use the machine

Monitor your account regularly for unauthorized transactions

Use secure or chip-enabled payment options whenever possible

Report suspicious devices or fraudulent activity immediately to law enforcement and your card provider

Consider using locations where you can keep your card in sight during the transaction, whenever possible

Anyone who notices suspicious activity or possible skimming devices is asked to contact police at (937) 333-2677.

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