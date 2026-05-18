Popular country duo Dan + Shay coming to Ohio this fall

COLUMBUS — Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay are going on tour this fall and will be making a stop in Ohio.

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The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will be hitting the road in September on their “The Young Tour” in support of their upcoming album, “Young.”

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Dan + Shay will be making a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Oct. 8.

They’ll be joined by Tyler Hubbard, formerly of the duo Florida Georgia Line, and Josh Ross.

The three-time Grammy winners are known for songs such as “Speechless,” “Bigger House,” and “Tequila.”

Citi and artist presale for tickets begins on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. General on-sale is set for Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at danandshay.com.

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