Central State offers prayers, support after South Carolina State deadly shooting

WILBERFORCE — A local university is offering prayers and support after a shooting at South Carolina State University (SCSU).

Central State President Dr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti extended thoughts and prayers after two men were killed and another wounded in a dorm room shooting at SCSU on Thursday, according to a social media post.

The Associated Press reported that the men killed were not students, but the wounded man was enrolled at SCSU.

He said that moments like this strike at the heart of their shared missions as “institutions of higher learning.”

“Our campuses are sacred spaces — places of growth, discovery, fellowship, and promise. When violence disrupts that sense of safety, it impacts not only one university but the entire higher education community.

“As fellow HBCUs rooted in legacy, resilience, and faith, we stand in solidarity with your students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families. We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, for comfort for those affected, and for strength and unity during this difficult time.

“Please know that the Central State family stands with you in faith, in hope, and in commitment to ensuring our campuses remain places where students can pursue their dreams in safety and peace.”

South Carolina State’s campus was on an eight-hour lockdown before being lifted on Friday.

