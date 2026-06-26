‘Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration of Flight’ moved to Saturday due to forecasted rain

W.P.A.F.B. — People will have to wait one more day to experience one of the region’s largest drone light shows.

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The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force (NMUSAF) and National Aviation Heritage Area announced it has moved “Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration of Flight” to Saturday, June 27.

It was previously scheduled for tonight, but got moved due to forecasted rain, according to a museum spokesperson.

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June 27 was the scheduled rain date.

“All event activities, operating hours, and schedules will remain unchanged on Saturday, June 27,” the spokesperson said.

The museum will continue to monitor the weather for Saturday and provide any additional event updates.

Visit this website for more about “Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration of Flight.”

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