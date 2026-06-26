Right lane closed, 1 injured after crash involving semi on US-35 in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — A person was injured after a crash involving a semi on U.S. 35 in Greene County early Friday morning.

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WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring crash. He has LIVE Triple Team Traffic every 10 minutes on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 near the U.S. 35bypass merge, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The crash involved two vehicles, a semi and a box truck.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that the right lane is blocked. Medics transported one person to an area hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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