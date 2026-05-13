Police help reunite lost pig with its owner

DAYTON — Dayton police helped reunite a lost pig with its owner on Monday.
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Officers were called to the 1000 block of Creighton Avenue on reports of a pig walking in the middle of the road around 4:30 p.m.
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The Dayton Police Department posted body camera video of the response on social media.
Upon arrival, officers found a pig in an alleyway, sniffing around a trash can.
Body camera video shows the officers working with a neighbor to get the pig into a nearby fenced-in yard.
Crews were able to find the pig’s owner about 10 minutes later and get it home safely.
While speaking with the owner, Dayton police learned the pig’s name is Hamlet.
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