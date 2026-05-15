2 arrested, 1 charged after Darke County drug bust

GREENVILLE — Two people were arrested and one person was charged after a drug bust in Greenville on Thursday.

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Greenville police obtained and executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, according to a spokesperson from the department.

The warrant was connected to multiple reports of alleged drug use, drug trafficking, and child endangerment at the house.

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Authorities found ten adults and two children, under the age of two, on the property.

While searching, they recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics and a gun, according to the spokesperson.

The following people were arrested and/or charged as a result of this investigation:

Diana E. Mitchell, 34, of Greenville, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. Additional charges are pending.

Jimmy L. Cooley, 38, of Greenville, was arrested on permitting drug abuse and child endangering charges.

Brittney D. Stamper, 34, of Greenville, was charged with permitting drug abuse and child endangering.

At the time of writing, Mitchell remains booked in the Darke County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, the spokesperson said.

“The Greenville Police Department appreciates the continued support of our citizens and takes investigations of this nature very seriously especially when the safety and well-being of children are involved,” Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge said.

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