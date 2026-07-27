44-year-old man arrested on arson charges after apartment fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A 44-year-old man was arrested on arson charges after an apartment fire in Fairborn over the weekend.

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The fire was reported just before 5:55 p.m. on Saturday at the 300 block of Lovington Drive, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire in a four-unit apartment building.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin and put out the flames quickly.

“Crews were able to make a quick stop on the fire, and limit the spread to one apartment,” Fairborn Fire Chief Ryan Williams said. “So, ultimately, three additional apartments were saved.”

No firefighters or residents were injured as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

All residents were displaced by the fire.

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, but the other apartment units were marked as temporarily uninhabitable due to smoke and water concerns.

Firefighters also turned off gas and electric “to eliminate any hazards which may be present.”

Fire officials said that Red Cross was offered but was declined. Facility Management worked to ensure everyone had a place to stay in the interim.

Fairborn Police confirmed on Monday that they took 44-year-old Jeremy Whitt into custody at the scene.

Whitt was booked into the Greene County Jail on Aggravated Arson and Obstructing Official Business charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The fire remains under investigation.

News Center 7will continue to follow this story.

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