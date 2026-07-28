Speeding crackdown in Dayton leads to arrests, multiple citations

DAYTON — Several drivers were cited, and one was arrested during a traffic enforcement in Dayton last week.

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The initiative took place from July 20 through July 24.

One driver who was driving 89 miles per hour was also arrested for OVI.

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There were also multiple other citations for distracted driving, no seatbelts, and speeding.

Speeding is identified as one of the top three leading factors contributing to serious and fatal crashes, police said.

Authorities emphasize that by slowing down, drivers gain more time to react to unexpected situations, can reduce stopping distances, and significantly decrease the severity of potential crashes.

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