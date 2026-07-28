False burglary report prompts county-wide call for assistance

DAYTON — A reported burglary prompted a county-wide call for assistance in Montgomery County on Sunday.
A Dayton Police officer responded to the 800 block of Summit Square around 8:40 p.m., and a county-wide call for assistance was issued moments later.
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When officers arrived on the scene, it was believed that the suspects in the reported burglary were still inside, according to a spokesperson.
A large crowd then began to form, prompting the assistance call to maintain order.
It was later determined that no burglary had taken place.
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