False burglary report prompts county-wide call for assistance

DAYTON — A reported burglary prompted a county-wide call for assistance in Montgomery County on Sunday.

A Dayton Police officer responded to the 800 block of Summit Square around 8:40 p.m., and a county-wide call for assistance was issued moments later.

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When officers arrived on the scene, it was believed that the suspects in the reported burglary were still inside, according to a spokesperson.

A large crowd then began to form, prompting the assistance call to maintain order.

It was later determined that no burglary had taken place.

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