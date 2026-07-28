Motorcycle crash reported near Civista Bank in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a reported motorcycle crash near Civista Bank in Miami Township.
The crash happened in the 9700 block of North Springboro Pike just after midnight, according to a Kettering Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what caused the crash.
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