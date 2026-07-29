Officer killed while deploying stop sticks during chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A law enforcement officer was killed during a chase in Randolph County on Wednesday.

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Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was killed after being struck while putting out stop sticks during a chase on US-36 near US-27, according to Indiana State Police.

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All lanes of travel are closed at the intersection, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn new information.

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