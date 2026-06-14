Injuries reported in early morning interstate ramp crash

DAYTON — Crews are investigating a two-vehicle crash on an interstate ramp in Dayton.
The call came out to the US-35 east ramp to Interstate 75 northbound around 6:19 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said possible injuries have been reported.
The Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show the ramp blocked by first responders.
We will continue to follow this story.
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