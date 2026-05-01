Mother accused of attacking school transportation aide in Ohio, police say

MARYSVILLE — Officers are investigating an incident between a school transportation aide and a mother last month.

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The incident happened on April 17 in Marysville.

The aide and van driver were dropping a student off at home when the student’s mother reportedly physically assaulted the aide, the Marysville School District told parents in a letter obtained by our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus.

No other students were in the van, according to the Marysville School District.

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The school district provided this statement to WBNS:

“As a district, we are absolutely horrified by this event. We detest the idea that any adult would ever believe it is acceptable to resort to physical violence against one of our staff members, much less choose to do so in front of their own child. The safety and well-being of our staff and students are our highest priorities. We are fully supporting our transportation aide during this difficult time and have provided.”

The aide, 65-year-old Rose Huffman, shared a photo with WBNS. It showed her face swollen and covered in bruises.

The school district said it filed a report.

No charges have been filed as May 1, 2026.

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