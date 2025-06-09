Brand new aviation video shows man throwing wood at deputies, causing wrong-way crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Brand new video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit shows a police pursuit that ended in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Thursday night.

The chase started when a Perry Township police officer tried to stop a white GMC Sierra with no visible registration around 8:30 p.m. near Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike.

Several people were inside and one man was riding in the bed of the truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the driver as 46-year-old James Collins and the three passengers as 37-year-old Candra Lakes, 40-year-old Zaquan Farley and 49-year-old Thomas Downey.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the suspects are believed to be connected to recent thefts in the area.

Collins tried to hit an unmarked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on U.S. 35 near Hoover Avenue and West Third Street.

The man in the truck bed began throwing large wooden boards into the roadway to try and hit the law enforcement vehicles following them.

The chase eventually ended in a six-vehicle head-on crash on I-75 North at Dryden Road.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that Collins was driving southbound in the northbound lanes while actively running from police when the crash occurred.

Collins and his three passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Four other people involved in the crash were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Dayton Post and the criminal investigation is being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

