‘Long and difficult process;’ Pastor speaks on restoration efforts after fire at Catholic church

MERCER COUNTY — Restoration efforts are underway after a historic Catholic church caught fire last month.

>>PHOTOS: Smoke, flames pour from large fire at local Catholic church

As News Center 7 previously reported, a fire broke out at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein on May 29.

Father Ken Schnipke addressed the future of the church in his homily to parishioners.

TRENDING STORIES:

“While the damage is severe, the restoration specialists were also hopeful that more could be salvaged than what appears,” Schnipke said. “They are also hopeful that, with the way the church roof collapsed inside and the spire tilted south, the integrity of the walls may not have been compromised.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Schnipke added it will be a “long and difficult process.”

While the church is being restored, Schnipke said masses will likely be held at Precious Blood.

He voiced his appreciation for those around the country who have supported the church.

“In a way, we are reaching out to the ends of the earth as the ends of the earth reach out to help us. And as Archbishop Casey said, that makes us church,” he said.

0 of 53 St. Jon the Baptist Catholic Church (iWitness7 viewer/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire (iWitness7/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire (iWitness7/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire (iWitness7/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire (iWitness7/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire (iWitness7/ Megan Wuebker) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (iWitness7) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (iWitness7) Steeple continues to burn after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple continues to burn after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple continues to burn after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple continues to burn after fire rips through historic Catholic church Church Fire Maria Stein Parts of steeple fall after fire Steeple collapses after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple collapses after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple collapses after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple collapses after fire rips through historic Catholic church Steeple collapses after fire rips through historic Catholic church Fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Church fire St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell) St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group