Local high school secures 1st state softball title, finishes with perfect record

AKRON/NEW MADISON — A second area high school softball team has won its first state title after a perfect season.

Tri-Village High School won the Division VI state championship, 6-0, over Garaway on Sunday in Akron.

The Patriots finished the season 30-0 and secured their first softball state title.

Emma Greer had two hits and drove in a run.

Elizabeth Poling pitched a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts.

Tri-Village is the second area high school to win a state softball championship and finish the season undefeated.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kenton Ridge won the Division IV state softball championship and finished with a 32-0 record.

The Tri-Village softball team returned to New Madison Sunday night, according to the school’s Facebook page.

