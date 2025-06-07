Multiple crashes cause backup on I-70 in Clark County

Clark County — Multiple crashes have shut down I-70 westbound, according to OhGo.
According to OhGo, I-70 West beyond US-68 South are closed.
According to officers on the scene, responders were first called to a motorcycle crash on I-70. A man hit a deer and was taken by CareFlight to a local hospital.
Three cars crashed after I-70 was blocked due to the motorcycle crash, according to an officer on scene.
Responders are working to clear the scene.
News Center 7 is on the scene and will update the story.
