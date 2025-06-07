Fentanyl, cocaine, $12,000 seized after search warrant; 1 arrested

RICHMOND — A man was arrested June 2 after deputies executed a search warrant and located illegal drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Davonta Chatman was charged with dealing cocaine and dealing a narcotic drug, which are both felonies, deputies say.

Deputies, along with the Richmond Police Department, executed a search warrant on South F Street. They located multiple ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, along with evidence that deputies say are consistent with narcotics distribution.

Chatman was also involved in a drug investigation in January 2025, deputies say. Investigators executed a search warrant on a different property in Richmond where they located fentanyl, cocaine and other distribution materials, according to deputies.

Chatman was arrested at that time and charged with dealing cocaine and dealing a narcotic drug, deputies say.

Both warrants resulted in the seizure of over 160 grams of fentanyl and 93 grams of cocaine as well as over $12,000, according to deputies.

“Our deputies are doing a great job getting dangerous drugs off the streets in Wayne County,” said Chief Deputy Alan Moore. “This case is a strong example of what we can accomplish through persistent investigative work and the ongoing cooperation we have with other police agencies.”

