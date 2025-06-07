Firefighters respond to reported apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a structure fire.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, the structure appears to be an apartment building.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates there is heavy fire coming from the attic and roof area.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the apartment building at the time of the fire.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

We will update this developing story.

