Local officer resigns after OVI arrest

CLAYTON — A local officer has resigned after he was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence in Indiana.

Clayton officer Jacob Filbrun was arrested by police in Fort Wayne, Indiana, over Memorial Day weekend for a suspected OVI after attending an event, according to a statement from Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin.

“An Internal Investigation was initiated by this department, and during the conclusion of the investigation, Mr. Filbrun resigned with an effective date of July 2,” Hamlin said.

Filbrun is currently on an unpaid administrative leave, utilizing vacation accrual until July 2, according to Hamlin.

He is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, and speeding, according to Indiana court records.

We will continue to follow this story.

