Kenton Ridge wins 1st state high school championship

CLARK COUNTY — A local high school is bringing home its first softball state championship.

The Kenton Ridge Cougars Softball won the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) Division IV state championship by beating Hillsboro, 9-0, in Akron on Thursday.

They finished the season with a perfect 32-0 record. This was Kenton Ridge’s eighth trip to the Final Four.

“This time, they didn’t just make history, they claimed it!” the Northeastern Local School District said on social media. “The team played with heart, grit, and the kind of energy that makes history.”

Kenton Ridge put the game out of reach by scoring seven runs in the third inning.

Jayden Davis and Kendall Massie each drove in two runs for the Cougars.

Ivee Rastatter held Hillsboro to five hits over seven innings and struck out nine batters.

“This team’s legacy is built on hustle and the unwavering support of each other, their coaches, families, and fans. What a season. What a finish. What a TEAM,” Northeastern Local Schools said.

