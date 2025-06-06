Crash closes I-75 near Moraine

MORAINE — A crash has closed Interstate 75 in both directions for one mile, the southbound lane has since been reopened.

According to OhGo, the closure begins at Dryden Road and continues for one mile.

According to Montgomery County dispatch, there could be multiple crashes in the area.

OhGo recommends that drivers take an alternate route.

