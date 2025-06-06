Dense morning fog possible; isolated showers, storms today with possible damaging winds

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see isolated showers and storms today.

We could also see dense fog across parts of the area this morning.

Storm Center Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Visibility could be less than a half mile at times this morning due to dense fog across the Northern Miami Valley.

Marginal Risk Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says more showers and a few storms are possible today, but it will not be an all-day rain event.

Futurecast for Friday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“An isolated severe storm with spotty damaging winds is possible, but most storms will likely stay below severe limits,” she said. “Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats with any storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a marginal risk for severe weather, Level 1 of 5.

Rain totals through Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

