New restaurant to open at former bar and grill location

DAYTON — A new restaurant will open this month in a previously shuttered southwest bar and grill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three Birds will open at 1025 Shroyer Road on June 17.

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant’s menu features new American cuisine, serving a variety of sandwiches, pastas, salads, and more.

The grand opening was initially scheduled for June 10, but was rescheduled due to weather, according to a social media post by the restaurant.

Anyone with a patio reservation during preview week on Thursday and Friday may have to reschedule.

As previously reported by News Center 7, this space once housed Carmel’s Southwest Bar and Grill, which closed in October 2023.

Three Birds will be open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Those interested in making a reservation can click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group