1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 2:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of North Main Street and East Parkwood Drive on reports of a shooting.

Police are investigating this as a drive-by shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

Police are still looking for the vehicle involved, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

