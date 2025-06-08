1 seriously injured in shooting near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near The Ohio State University Sunday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Columbus Division of Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Ohio Union at the intersection of North High Street and East 14th Avenue around 12:50 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting two cars, house in Dayton
- 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Dayton
- Former Bengals player arrested for assault of an officer, public intoxication
Dispatchers told WBNS-10 that one person was hospitalized in critical condition.
It is unclear if police have any suspects in this shooting.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group