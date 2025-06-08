1 seriously injured in shooting near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near The Ohio State University Sunday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus Division of Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Ohio Union at the intersection of North High Street and East 14th Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

Dispatchers told WBNS-10 that one person was hospitalized in critical condition.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in this shooting.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

