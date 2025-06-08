Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting two cars, house in Dayton

DAYTON — A suspected drunk driver hit two parked cars and a house in Dayton early Saturday morning, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Arlene Avenue around 2:25 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 35-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck west on Arlene Avenue when he lost control and hit two parked cars and a house.

The driver was identified in the report as Laquan Riley of Dayton.

No one was injured inside the house.

It is unclear how fast Riley was driving at the time of the crash.

Medics took Riley to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

Dayton police officers note in the report that they believe Riley was driving under the influence of alcohol.

An OVI test was given, but the results are currently unknown, according to the report.

At the time of writing, Montgomery County Jail records show that Riley is in custody on preliminary charges of OVI, carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

