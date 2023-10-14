Carmel’s Southwest Bar and Grill to close as owner retires

DAYTON — A popular Dayton restaurant is closing later this month.

Carmel’s Southwest Bar and Grill on Shroyer Road will close Oct. 22 as its owner retires.

“With a little anxiety, perhaps fear of the future, and most appreciative of God’s blessing, I announce my retirement,” Bob Byers wrote on social media.

In the same social media post, Byers, 68, said he’ll miss the guests who have supported his businesses in Dayton, Kettering, Beavercreek, and Troy. In addition to owning Carmel’s, he also owned Somehwere Lounge and several Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Bar and Grill locations.

“I am grateful for the life that the citizens of the Dayton region have provided me. I am totally aware that you are the source of my well-being. Thank you,” Byers said.

The building has been sold, but Byers said he’ll let the new owners “make their own announcement of the great hospitality to come.”

