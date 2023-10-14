1 person in custody after police, SWAT called to O’Reilly in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken into custody after a large police presence was called to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Springfield Friday evening.

Springfield Dispatch confirmed that one person was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

As of right now, no arrests have been made, according to Springfield Dispatch.

Springfield police were called to the O’Reilly on East Main Street around 9:20 p.m. on reports of a man who barricaded himself inside the store according to initial reports.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

