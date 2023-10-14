Large police presence called to auto parts store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A large police presence was called to an O’Reilly Auto Parts in Springfield Friday evening.
Around 9:20 p.m. Springfield police were called to the O’Reilly on East Main Street to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside the store, according to initial reports.
Initial reports indicate that witnesses saw the man with a gun.
A photo by an iWitness7 reporter shows multiple Springfield cruisers on the scene.
Our News Center 7 crew was on the scene and is working to learn more.
