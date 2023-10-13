Commercial fire prompts mutual-aid response in Troy

TROY — Multiple agencies were called to respond to a commercial fire in Troy Friday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m. Troy firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of East Race and South Mulberry Streets to reports of a fire, according to Miami County dispatchers.

The fire is said to be in a single-story commercial building.

A two-alarm response was requested by crews on the scene, calling for mutual aid.

No injuries have been reported so far.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

